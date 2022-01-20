Bamba scored a team-high 32 points (12-15 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-110 loss to the 76ers.

No other Magic starter managed more than 14 points, but Bamba more than held his own while going toe to toe with Joel Embiid, setting new career highs in points and made three-pointers in his return to the starting five after two games coming off the bench. Bamba is on pace for personal bests in nearly every major category, and his emergence has made him a solid fantasy asset.