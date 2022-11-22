Bamba logged 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Monday's 123-102 loss to the Pacers.

Bamba reached the 15-point mark for the second straight game and it's the first time he does that this season. He's started in three of the last four contests and should remain in that role while Wendell Carter (foot) remains sidelined, but even if Carter returns, Bamba can deliver value off the bench since he's been productive in limited minutes. He's averaging 8.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, but on the flip side, he's only logging 18.6 minutes per contest.