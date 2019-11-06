Bamba put up seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks in 14 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Magic's 102-94 loss to the Thunder.

The pair of rejections were nice to see from Bamba after he turned away only two shots in his first five appearances of the season. Even though Bamba hasn't played more than 14 minutes in any game this season while operating as the clear backup to Nikola Vucevic, the Magic are continuing to monitor the second-year center's playing time carefully after an injury-plagued rookie campaign. Coach Steve Clifford already announced prior to Tuesday's game that Bamba would sit out Wednesday in Dallas for the second half of the back-to-back set, per John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com.