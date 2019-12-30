Magic's Mo Bamba: Expected to play Monday
Bamba (ankle) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Hawks, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
According to coach Steve Clifford, Bamba was able to go through shootaround and will play Monday barring an incident. If the unlikely event he's held out, look for Khem Birch to continue to see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...