Bamba scored nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3PT) to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during a 109-104 victory over the Cavaliers.

Bamba is starting to solidify himself as an exceptional defender, averaging 1.8 blocks and 0.8 steals in his last four games. While the 22-year-old does come off the bench, he led all Magic centers in minutes Wednesday. With the recent acquisition of another center in Moritz Wagner, Bamba's playing time could see a drop as coach Steve Clifford will likely want to see what skills his team's newly acquired centers Wagner and Wendell Carter have.