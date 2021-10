Bamba tied a career high with 18 rebounds to go along with 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3PT, 0-2 FT), five assist and three blocks in Friday's 110-109 loss to the Magic.

While Bamba's shooting numbers were not all that efficient, he made up for it with strong numbers across across the board. He is averaging career highs in every statistical category so far this season, and figures to continue having opportunities to produce on Orlando's young roster.