Bamba finished Wednesday's game against Boston with 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and five blocks.

Making another start alongside Wendell Carter, Bamba turned in another head-turning defensive performance, blocking five shots for the second consecutive game. Bamba also had a four-block game earlier in the postseason, so he's shown enough to generate some buzz as Opening Night approaches. It remains unclear what Bamba's role will be, but it's possible new head coach Jamahl Mosley could start Bamba and Carter -- a pair of top-10 picks -- together against certain matchups.