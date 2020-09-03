Bamba (illness) said Wednesday that doctors informed him that he's not expected to experience any long-term effects following his recent recovery from the coronavirus, allowing him to resume playing in 2020-21, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bamba tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11, but he was cleared to join the Magic in Orlando for the season restart in late July. The seven-foot center didn't feel quite like himself upon returning to action, however, noting specifically that he felt good physically but was nonetheless struggling with his conditioning. The Magic ultimately decided it was best for Bamba to be shut down for the season Aug. 14, after he had only made two brief game appearances in the NBA bubble. Fortunately for Bamba, his post-coronavirus evaluation didn't reveal anything alarming, so he should be in line for a normal offseason. Though Bamba -- who packed on 20 pounds of muscle during the NBA's hiatus -- missed out on the opportunity to test out his new physique in competitive action, the Magic are seemingly optimistic that he'll be ready to take his game up a level in his third NBA season. Bamba will still likely have to battle Khem Birch for the top backup job behind top center Nikola Vucevic during training camp.