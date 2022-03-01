Bamba racked up 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Monday's 119-103 victory over the Pacers.

Bamba was solid, but further lowered his three-point average to a resting 27.0 percent across 11 February contests. Bamba averaged just 8.6 points and 22.7 minutes per game over that stretch -- each marking monthly season lows. It's encouraging to see Bamba produce double-digit rebounds -- featuring four offensive boards -- but he still grades as a negative contributor on both ends of the floor this season.