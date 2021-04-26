Bamba posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in Sunday's loss to the Pacers.

Bamba moved back to the bench after starting Thursday's game against New Orleans, but he still saw 25 minutes of action with Wendell Carter (21 minutes) facing a soft restriction. If the workload is there, Bamba's rebounding and shot-blocking potential make him an intriguing fantasy add, but when Carter is at full strength, Bamba's minutes typically sit in the 15-to-20 range on most nights.