Bamba put up six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in a loss to the Pistons on Monday.

With Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon both out with ankle injuries, Bamba reached the 20-minute mark for the second straight game. While he didn't rack up a ton of points, his presence was felt on defense as he had eight boards, three blocks and two steals by half-time. When given the opportunity, Bamba has the potential to post impressive hustle stat numbers. Unfortunately, Gordon's return doesn't appear to be too far off as he's currently day-to-day. If Gordon suits up for the Magic's next game against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Bamba's role could be impacted.