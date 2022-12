Bamba contributed two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and one block across 17 minutes during Friday's 113-109 victory over the Raptors.

Bamba pulled down a season-high 13 rebounds in Friday's win but failed to add anything else of note. Since returning from a five-game absence, Bamba has seen only 17 minutes per night, playing as the backup behind Mo Wagner. Unless his role shifts for some reason, Bamba should really only hold value in deeper formats.