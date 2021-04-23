Bamba tallied 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Thursday's 135-100 loss to the Pelicans.

The 22-year-old drew the start with Wendell Carter (ankle) out of the lineup and delivered his first double-double of the season. Before Wednesday's game, Bamba was averaging 6.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 17.9 minutes off the bench over his last two games. Until Carter returns to the lineup, feel free to stream Bamba if you need blocks along with decent points and rebounds.