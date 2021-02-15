Bamba played in 23 minutes off the bench and scored just two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt) but added 11 rebounds and two blocks in Sunday's loss to the Suns.

While the 23 minutes for Bamba were the most he's seen the court this season, he still managed to play the least amount of minutes of the Magic's eight healthy players. Still, he managed to grab a team-high, and season-high, 11 rebounds while pacing the team in blocked shots. Bamba hasn't been much of a factor this season, playing in double-digit minutes just five times in 12 games.