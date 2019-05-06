Magic's Mo Bamba: Healthy heading into summer
Bamba has healed from the stress fracture in his left leg, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Bamba first started experiencing discomfort in the leg in mid-January, and though he initially played through the issue, he was eventually shut down at the beginning of February and remained sidelined for the rest of the season. The No. 6 overall pick showed some flashes of the elite shot-blocking that made him a lottery prospect, but he was mostly underwhelming on the offensive end, and he posted the worst individual net rating on the team. Bamba, who indicated he hopes to play at the Las Vegas Summer League, said he's looking forward to working on his game this offseason. "I'm super-excited," Bamba said. "This summer is big. I think everyone in the organization knows how big this summer is going to be for me as far as development. I'm just looking forward to it."
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...