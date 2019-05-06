Bamba has healed from the stress fracture in his left leg, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Bamba first started experiencing discomfort in the leg in mid-January, and though he initially played through the issue, he was eventually shut down at the beginning of February and remained sidelined for the rest of the season. The No. 6 overall pick showed some flashes of the elite shot-blocking that made him a lottery prospect, but he was mostly underwhelming on the offensive end, and he posted the worst individual net rating on the team. Bamba, who indicated he hopes to play at the Las Vegas Summer League, said he's looking forward to working on his game this offseason. "I'm super-excited," Bamba said. "This summer is big. I think everyone in the organization knows how big this summer is going to be for me as far as development. I'm just looking forward to it."