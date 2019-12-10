Play

Bamba had to be helped to the locker room during Monday's game against the Bucks after suffering an apparent knee injury, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Bamba was closing out on a jump shot when injury occurred. His status for the remainder of the game is unknown at this time. Khem Birch figures to see heavy minutes going forward if the second-year big man is unable to return.

