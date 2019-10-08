Bamba produced 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes during the Magic's 115-91 preseason win over the Pistons on Monday.

Bamba paced the Magic bench in both scoring and rebounds during the big exhibition win. The second-year big averaged 6.2 points 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 16.3 minutes over 47 games during his rookie campaign, and his path to a notable increase in playing time this coming campaign seems to remain blocked by Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic, as well as offseason acquisition Al-Farouq Aminu.