Magic's Mo Bamba: Highly efficient off bench
Bamba produced 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes during the Magic's 115-91 preseason win over the Pistons on Monday.
Bamba paced the Magic bench in both scoring and rebounds during the big exhibition win. The second-year big averaged 6.2 points 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 16.3 minutes over 47 games during his rookie campaign, and his path to a notable increase in playing time this coming campaign seems to remain blocked by Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic, as well as offseason acquisition Al-Farouq Aminu.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.