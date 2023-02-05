The NBA announced Saturday that Bamba has received a four-game suspension without pay for his role in an on-court altercation that occurred in Friday's 127-120 win over the Timberwolves.

After being left out of head coach Jamahl Mosley's rotation in Wednesday's loss to the 76ers, Bamba entered the starting five Friday while top center Wendell Carter (foot) was sidelined. Bamba put up 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 21 minutes before he was ejected late in the third quarter, when he came off the bench and threw punches at Minnesota's Austin Rivers. Rivers also returned with punches and drew a three-game suspension for his actions, while Magic teammate Jalen Suggs was handed a one-game ban for "escalating the altercation," according to the NBA's statement. Provided Carter's injury isn't a long-term concern, Bamba might have find himself right back outside of the rotation Sunday in Charlotte, so his upcoming four-game absence may not affect how Mosley divvies up the minutes among his frontcourt options. Bamba will be eligible to return to action Feb. 13 in Chicago.