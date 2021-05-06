Bamba tallied 19 points (5-11 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 15 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and one assist across 31 minutes Wednesday in the loss to the Celtics.

Bamba is showing why the Magic selected him sixth overall back in 2018. He tied a career best with his 15 rebounds, which he just set Monday, his three steals set a career high and his four blocks fell one short of tying his career best. Over his last four games, Bamba is averaging 15.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals while notching three double-doubles. Starting in place of Wendell Carter (eye), Bamba is making a strong case to become the team's starting center for the rest of the season.