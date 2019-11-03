Magic's Mo Bamba: Ineffective in return to action
Bamba ended with just one point, six rebounds, and one block in 10 minutes during Saturday's 91-87 loss to Denver.
Bamba was back on the floor Saturday after sitting out Friday's game as part of his load management plan. He is going to be on a minute restriction on the nights he does play and there is no reason to add him anywhere outside of the deepest formats.
