Bamba registered 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight boards, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

With the exception of Sunday's game, which he left early with an illness, Bamba's stepped up tremendously since the departure of Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, and Evan Fournier. Over his first 22 games, Bamba scored in double figures just three times. Since the trade deadline, he's done so six times in seven outings. Bamba's play of late makes him an interesting fantasy option as the season presses on.