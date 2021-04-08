Bamba registered 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight boards, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

With the exception of Sunday's game where he left early with an illness, Bamba's play has stepped up tremendously since the departure of Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, and Evan Fournier. Over his first 22 games, Bamba scored in double figures just three times. Since the trade deadline, he's hit the mark six times over seven outings. Bamba's play of late make him an interesting fantasy option as the season presses on.