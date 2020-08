Bamba has left the NBA bubble for a comprehensive post-Coronavirus evaluation and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Bamba was originally diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 11, and it seems like he hasn't felt fully recovered. He appeared in just two games during the bubble, playing a total of 10 minutes. The Magic's team physicians will work with him to see how significant the lingering effects are. In the playoffs, Khem Birch should now see the vast majority of backup center minutes.