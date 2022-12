Bamba had 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Monday's 126-125 loss to the Hawks.

Bamba played fewer than 20 minutes for the third time in his past four games, ceding minutes to Moritz Wagner, who has been thriving as the starting center. It is quite clear the Magic don't want to utilize Bamba any more than necessary, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a stream option outside of deeper formats.