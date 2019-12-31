Magic's Mo Bamba: Logs 13 minutes versus Hawks
Bamba had three points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 13 minutes during Monday's 101-93 loss to the Hawks.
Bamba returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with an ankle injury. The sophomore center hasn't made much progress from a statistical standpoint thus far this season, but when healthy he's still holding down the job as Nikola Vucevic's backup.
