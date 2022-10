Bamba logged zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 loss to the Pistons.

Bamba played a true backup role in the opener as Wendell Carter saw 33 minutes. The only person on Orlando who saw fewer minutes off the bench was R.J. Hampton. After being a late signing in free agency, Bamba doesn't seem to be a priority for the Magic.