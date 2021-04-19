Bamba (hip) played 16 minutes off the bench and recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and a block during the 114-110 loss Sunday to the Rockets.

Bamba had missed the previous two games with a left hip contusion but third-year pro still continued his impressive run since the trade deadline. Though his minutes continue to be limited, Bamba has scored in double figures nine times in 11 games after doing so just three times in his first 22 games. His nine rebounds are the most he's grabbed in a game since Feb. 14.