Bamba (illness) is feeling healthy after a COVID-19 diagnosis in June, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

The third-year center contradicted recent reports that he was still dealing with after-effects of COVID-19 from June, saying that he hasn't felt any symptoms lately. Bamba has reportedly made extensive progress in his conditioning and is hoping for a bigger role on the team during the 2020-21 season. Earlier this week, coach Steve Clifford told media that he's unsure when Bamba will be available, so it's unclear when the center will make his 2020-21 debut despite this report.