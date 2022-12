Bamba (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bamba returned to practice Tuesday and appears in line to suit up Wednesday, which would end a string of six straight absences due to back spams. His return may push Moritz Wagner or Bol Bol to the bench, but all three big men should see sizable roles with Wendell Carter (foot) and Chuma Okeke (knee) still sidelined.