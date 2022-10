Bamba won't start Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pistons, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Bamba started the Magic's first and final preseason contests, but he'll operate off the bench to begin the regular season. Last year, the fourth-year center started 69 of his 71 appearances and posted 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks across 25.7 minutes per game -- all career highs.