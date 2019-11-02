Bamba (rest) wasn't on Saturday's injury report.

Bamba will likely make his return to the court Saturday after sitting out Friday's game against Milwaukee for rest purposes. It was reported that the second-year center will be on a minutes limit going forward, though it's unclear what that limit will be. In any case, look for Bamba to see close to the 13.8 minutes he's averaging so far this year.

