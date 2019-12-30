Magic's Mo Bamba: Officially cleared
Bamba (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against Atlanta.
Bamba has been unavailable for the last two matchups due to a right ankle sprain, but as expected, he's been given the green light Monday. He's averaging 7.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over his last seven games.
