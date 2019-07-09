Magic's Mo Bamba: Out for rest of summer league
Bamba will not play for the remainder of summer league due to general soreness, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
The Magic reportedly never planned on having Bamba available for all of summer league, but with the big man experiencing general soreness, they have decided to cut the summer short for him. It's worth noting that the soreness is not related to the stress fracture that kept Bamba out for the last several months of the season, so this is just Orlando exercising extreme caution.
