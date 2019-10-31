Magic's Mo Bamba: Out Friday, likely on minutes limit
Bamba has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Bucks as a precautionary measure related to the left tibia stress fracture he suffered last season. He is also expected to be on a minutes restriction going forward, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Bamba appeared in only 47 games during his rookie year due to the injury, and it's apparently still a concern for the Magic's medical staff. If Bamba remains on a minutes limit all year, as proposed, Khem Birch could see an increased role.
