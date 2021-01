Bamba is out Friday against the Celtics due to non-team contact tracing and his availability beyond Friday's game will be determined by the league, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Parry notes that Bamba does not have COVID-19, but contact tracing measures still need to be completed, which is why the center is out Friday. While he's sidelined, Khem Birch should see more backup center minutes.