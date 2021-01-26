Bamba (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Magic's 117-108 win over the Hornets.

Bamba recently missed five straight games while he waited to clear the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but he received the green light to rejoin the team later week. Though Bamba suited up for both games of the Sunday/Monday back-to-back set with the Hornets, he remained outside of head coach Steve Clifford's rotation, as had been the case before he entered the protocol. Unless Nikola Vucevic or Khem Birch misses time at some point, Bamba doesn't look like he'll be in store for a regular spot on the second unit.