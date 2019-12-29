Magic's Mo Bamba: Out Saturday
Bamba (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup against the Bucks, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Bamba will be sidelined for a second straight contest as he continues to battle a right ankle sprain. Khem Birch should see backup center minutes as a result.
