The Magic list Bamba as out for Tuesday's game against the Nets with a migraine.

Bamba has played just 10 total minutes in the Magic's six games since the NBA restarted its season in Orlando in late July, so his absence for Tuesday's game shouldn't have a dramatic impact on coach Steve Clifford's rotation. Khem Birch is locked in as the top backup to starting center Nikola Vucevic.