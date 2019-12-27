Magic's Mo Bamba: Out with ankle sprain
Mamba has a sprained right ankle and was ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
The 21-year-old sustained the injury during practice Thursday and will miss the front end of the back-to-back set. Bamba should be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with Milwaukee. Khem Birch could see an increased role off the bench during his absence.
