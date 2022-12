Bamba (back) took part in practice Tuesday, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Bamba has skipped five straight games while tending to a back issue but appears to have a chance to rejoin the action Wednesday. If available, Bamba could be in line for a bit more run than usual with Wendell Carter (foot) out, though Moritz Wagner is coming off of a double-double against the Bucks and should factor in as well.