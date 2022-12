Bamba totaled 18 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 23 minutes during Sunday's 111-99 win over the Raptors.

Bamba came off the bench and produced one of his best games of the year Sunday. He was particularly effective in the second quarter and collected 12 points and five rebounds in the period. It was his first time playing more than 17 minutes in a game since Nov. 25 as he's been limited due to a back issue of late.