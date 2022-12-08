Bamba (back) played 17 minutes off the bench and finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in Wednesday's 116-111 win over the Clippers.

Though Bamba beat Wendell Carter (foot) back from injury, Bamba still found himself as the second option at center behind Moritz Wagner, who turned in his second straight double-double while playing out of the starting five. Given how he's performed since returning in late November in his own extended absence due to injury, Wagner looks poised to stick ahead of Bamba on the depth chart for the time being. Bamba could find himself on the outside of the Magic rotation when Carter returns.