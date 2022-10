Bamba finished Friday's 113-93 victory over the Hornets with 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 17 minutes.

Bamba tallied a season-high outing off the bench for Orlando, leading the second unit while finishing with the second-highest point total. Bamba appeared in a season-high 17 minutes, also tying a season-best mark in rebounds.