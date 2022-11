Bamba produced 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block in 24 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 win over Dallas.

Bamba exceeded 20 minutes of playing time for the first time all year and scored in double-digits for the second straight game. The 24-year-old averaged just 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.5 minutes over the season's first nine games but has come alive of late, producing 26 points and 10 rebounds in 44 combined minutes over the last two contests.