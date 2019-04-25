Bamba (lower leg) has been jogging and shooting jumpers in workouts and hopes to play in summer league, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Bamba, who has not played since undergoing surgery in February to repair a tibia stress fracture, is slowly making his way back onto the court. The fact that the big man is optimistic about playing in summer league this year is certainly a great sign for his health heading into the offseason.

