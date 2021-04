Bamba is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to a left hip contusion.

With the departure of Khem Birch earlier this week, Bamba was beginning to see an increased role behind starter Wendell Carter. It's unclear when exactly the hip injury popped up, but if Bamba is forced to miss time, Chuma Okeke (hip) and Donta Hall would be the first in line for extra minutes at center for the Magic.