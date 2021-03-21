Bamba is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics due to a sore left hamstring and a sprained toe on his right foot.

Bamba is dealing with a couple of minor injuries, but he hasn't been ruled out, so the Magic will likely re-evaluate the big man after a pregame workout. Bamba holds down a consistent role of 10-to-15 minutes off the bench on most nights, and while he's an excellent per-minute blocks producer, he doesn't see enough action to justify holding in most fantasy leagues.