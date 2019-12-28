Magic's Mo Bamba: Questionable Saturday
Bamba (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Milwaukee, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Bamba, who missed Friday's win over Philadelphia due to the same injury, has been upgraded to questionable Saturday. If he's unable to go, Khem Birch figures to see extended minutes for a second-straight game.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.