Bamba (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

A sore hamstring kept Bamba sidelined for Sunday's loss to the Celtics, and his status is up in the air for Tuesday's contest. Bamba has been a productive shot-blocker on a per-minute basis this season, but on the whole, the former top-10 pick has been a massive disappointment thus far in his NBA career.