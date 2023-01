Bamba notched two points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two blocks across 10 minutes during Monday's 136-111 loss to the Kings.

Bamba was back in the rotation Monday, albeit in garbage time. The return of Wendell Carter from injury has sealed Bamba's fate, having now been a mere afterthought for the past three games. There is no reason for him to be rostered outside of the deepest leagues, with his only path to minutes being via injuries to other players.